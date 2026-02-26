Torrance police search for felony suspect at residence near hospital
Torrance Police Department officers are searching for an outstanding felony suspect at a home across the street from Providence Little Company of Mary Hospital.
The home in the 4000 block of Torrance Boulevard is drawing a large police response, as aerial footage shows armed officers in the backyard with SWAT vehicles in the driveway and on the street.
Police have not released any further information about the suspect or the residence.
This is a developing story.