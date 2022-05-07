Police officer arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

Authorities are seeking additional victims in a case surrounding a Torrance man who was recently arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Los Angeles Police Department officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were able to locate Evan Robert Dahl, 23-years-old, who had uploaded child sexual abuse material to a social media platform.

He was arrested on Friday after investigators served a search warrant on several potential locations where Dahl was suspected of operating, including his residence.

Evidence was seized as a result, and it was also learned that Dahl was employed as a police officer with the BLANK Police Department at the time of his arrest.

He was arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Authorities are urging any other potential victims, or anyone with additional information to contact Detective Marvin Mancia at (562) 624-4027.