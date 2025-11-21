Los Angeles County DA files motion to dismiss charges against 2 Torrance officers in connection with 2018 deadly shooting

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced his office has filed a motion to dismiss the charges against two Torrance police officers accused of fatally shooting a Black man in 2018.

During a news conference on Friday morning, Hochman said his team, including special prosecutor Michael Gennaco, spent hundreds of hours reviewing the case and concluded they could not prove the voluntary manslaughter charges against officers Anthony Chavez and Matthew Concannon beyond a reasonable doubt.

The deadly shooting of 23-year-old Christopher DeAndre Mitchell sparked months of Black Lives Matter protests at the Torrance City Council meetings, calling for accountability against law enforcement officials. Hochman acknowledged that the case has spanned the terms of three county district attorneys and two special prosecutors.

Hochman said Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta did not immediately issue a written opinion on Friday.

Hochman explained that on Dec. 9, 2018, around 8 p.m., a 911 call came in to Torrance police about a stolen Honda Civic. Chavez and Concannon were patrolling the area and found a vehicle matching the description pulling into a Ralph's parking lot on Carston Street. The officers pulled behind the vehicle and approached it.

Hochman claimed the windows on the vehicle were heavily tinted and the officers couldn't see clearly inside until one of them noticed the passenger's back window was lowered.

The officers instructed Mitchell to place his hands on the steering wheel and Concannon's body-worn camera footage confirmed he did. Concannon then instructed Mitchell to open the driver's side door and that's when the officers allegedly saw "the butt of what looks like either a rifle or a shotgun that is in between the legs of Mr. Mitchell at that point," Hochman said.

Concannon ordered Mitchell to get out of the car and that's when the officers claim he lowered his hands in his lap. According to reports, the officers believed Mitchell was reaching for his alleged weapon.

Hochman said Concannon fired his gun once and Chavez twice. One of the bullets struck Mitchell and the officers attempted life-saving measures, but Mitchell died at the scene.

Hochman said the investigation proved Mitchell had an air rifle between his legs at the time he was shot.