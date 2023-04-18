2 Torrance officers plead not guilty for fatal 2018 shooting of Christopher DeAndre Mitchell

Two Torrance police officers have pleaded not guilty over the 2018 fatal shooting of 23-year-old Christopher DeAndre Mitchell.

"It's been a long time coming," said Mitchell's mother Sherilyn Haynes. "It's been a rough journey. My heart, my soul is deeply hurting so bad."

More than four years after the District Attorney's Office initially declined to file charges against them, the indictment charges were issued last Thursday as District Attorney George Gascón reopened the investigation after he took office. Gascón vowed during his campaign to take a closer look at law enforcement shootings.

"Clearly there's nothing that can be done to heal the pain for those who love and care for Christopher but I hope this can," he said.

Both officers were charged with voluntary manslaughter. They pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to return to court on May 15. They are each being held on $100,000 bail.

"Hopefully god sees the same thing I see because they murdered my son," said Haynes. "Within 15 seconds — they gave him no chance."

The previous District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office found that officers Anthony Chavez and Matthew Concannon, were justified in the fatality. This led Black Lives Matter advocates to decry the DA's defense of the officer's actions, saying Mitchell's death was unjustified and unnecessary.

"Today, with that indictment, begins a new day in the County of Los Angeles, relating to officer misconduct," said Nashaun Neal, the attorney representing Mitchell's family.

According to the 2019 D.A. review, a man flagged down Torrance police around 8 p.m. Dec. 9, 2018, near 220th Street and Western Avenue, saying his Civic had been stolen. A short time later, surveillance video captured the vehicle being pulled into a Ralphs parking lot on West Carson Street. Mitchell was found in a supermarket parking lot, sitting inside a black Honda Civic that had been reported stolen, holding an air rifle.

"I question whether the officers were able to see the gun before the shooting," said Gascón.

Chavez and Concannon pulled into the parking lot and used their patrol car to block the Honda in place.

The officers got out of their vehicle, approached the Honda, and saw Mitchell in the driver's seat, the report said. The officers yelled "police" and told Mitchell to put his hands on the steering wheel, which -- after a moment's hesitation -- he did.

Concannon opened the door, the report added. Mitchell, according to the report, dropped his hands into his lap and Concannon saw what he thought was a firearm, the report said.

Concannon drew his gun and told Mitchell not to move. Mitchell, who police said later was believed to be a gang member, returned his hands to the wheel, apologized twice, and then dropped his hands again.

But, according to body camera footage released later, it's not clear whether Mitchell dropped his hands a second time because Concannon blocked the view of his body-worn camera as he gripped the gun. The district attorney's report acknowledged this, too.

"Mitchell is not visible on the body-worn footage during the three seconds preceding the first shot," the report said, noting Concannon ordered Mitchell to get out of the car.

Three shots total were fired, one by Concannon and two by Chavez, according to the report.

Concannon and Chavez waited for backup and, after it was clear there was no further threat, officers attempted life-saving measures on Mitchell. But he died from his injuries.

"To everyone who lost their children at the hands of the police department, stand strong your time is coming next," said Haynes.

If convicted, the two officers can face up to 11 years in state prison.