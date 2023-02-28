Toppled trees cut power in Brentwood, damage Mid-Wilshire car

Multiple trees were uprooted Monday night and Tuesday morning across the L.A. area, including a large eucalyptus that landed on power lines in the Brentwood area, and another that crushed a car in Mid-Wilshire.

A large tree fell overnight and crashed onto a Toyota Camry at Burnside Ave. and Pico Blvd. in the Mid-Wilshire area.

A man sitting in the front seat of the car got some help from a Good Samaritan.

"He was on the passenger side, and then he had enough chance to get out of the window, so I pulled him out with his dog, a little Chihuahua," said Good Samaritan Oscar Montes.

A crew arrived around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday to begin removing the large tree.

Another tree went down in the Brentwood area overnight, bringing down a power line and causing a power outage.

Montana Avenue was closed between Centinela Avenue and Bristol Avenue/Franklin Street early Tuesday due to a massive eucalyptus tree blocking the roadway.