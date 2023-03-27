Toppled tree in Brentwood scares neighbors

Residents in Brentwood had a close call early Sunday morning when a large tree fell near a home, narrowly missing it and crashing into a neighbor's yard.

According to neighbors, the tree fell around 12:30 a.m. and was heard by the man living in the home on W. Bolas Street. The large fallen tree appeared to be thick and heavy. The limb also grazed the roof of the garage, but the homeowner reported no damage.

He said he had been concerned about the tree before the incident. Recent rain may have added to the issue, causing it to finally topple over, but it is unclear what caused the tree to go down.

The fallen tree did not block the street or cause any power outages, but neighbors are now worried about the other trees in the area and whether they need attention to prevent future incidents. Strong winds have been reported in Brentwood, including Sunday morning.

There were no injuries.