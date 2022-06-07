Top LA mayoral candidates to hold campaign events Tuesday as primary election polls close

The top candidates running for mayor of Los Angeles Tuesday will hold campaign events as the polls of the primary election close and results are released.

Real Estate Developer Rick Caruso will hold his event in Los Angeles. Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) will hold her event in Hollywood.

Bass, who has been criticized by Caruso and other opponents for her association with former longtime Los Angeles County and City leader Mark Ridley-Thomas who was indicted last year on federal corruption charges, holds a small edge over Caruso, according to the LA Times.

Bass had support from 38% of voters who are expected to fill out their ballot come November. Meanwhile, Caruso had 32%, according to a poll by UC Berkeley that was co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.

There's no question that Caruso, who was previously the chair of USC's Board of Trustees for four years before stepping down after announcing his candidacy for the mayoral race, has spent the most money in campaign advertisements.

This past week, a lot of celebrities and fellow businessmen have vouched for Caruso, including Elon Musk, rapper Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian and singer Katy Perry.

Bass has also gained support from some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, Jennifer Garner and filmmaker J.J. Abrams, among others, according to Deadline.com.

LA City Councilmember Kevin De León is still in the race but is far behind Bass and Caruso. De León received 6% of votes, according to the poll. He will hold his campaign event Tuesday in Highland Park.