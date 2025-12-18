Watch CBS News
Watts Christmas concert to host annual toy drive featuring special guest performances

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
The Top Dawg Entertainment Christmas concert and toy drive in Watts will feature special guest performances.

The 12th annual event at Nickerson Gardens Housing Projects will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday with the concert and toy drive and continue at 11 a.m. on Friday with family activities and giveaways.

The special guests announced include Ab-Soul, Doechii, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, SiR, Isaiah Rashad, Jay Rock, Lance Skiiiwalker and Zacari.

Attendees must bring an unwrapped toy for entry into the concert on Thursday.

Last year's event featured a special appearance from Grammy-award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, who also headlined the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

In past years, the event has garnered long lines and large crowds. 

