Watts Christmas concert with Kendrick Lamar, SZA and more to benefit community

Imagine seeing Kendrick Lamar and SZA for the price of a new toy. That possibility is a reality Thursday afternoon, as top hip-hop and R&B artists are set to perform at a Watts benefit concert.

Gates open for the "11th Annual TDE Christmas Concert & Toy Drive + Community Giveback" event at the Nickerson Gardens Housing Projects at 11 a.m., with the main show taking the stage at 2:30 p.m.

Top Dawg Entertainment is hosting the charitable concert, and entry requires donations of unwrapped toys, to benefit Nickerson Gardens.

The full list of TDE artists includes Ab-Soul, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Ray Vaughn, Zacari, Kal Banx and special guests.

Kendrick Lamar has been tapped to perform at the halftime Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Events in Watts continue on Friday with family-friendly activities from noon to 5 p.m., and a job fair from 1 to 4 p.m., taking place at 11241 Compton Avenue.