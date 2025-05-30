Tom Petty 3-day Malibu estate sale offers furniture, art, a book collection and more

The company organizing this weekend's estate sale at the Malibu home of the late Tom Petty and his wife Dana sent out a warning, "We expect a line to enter." On Friday morning, people queued outside the home on Pacific Coast Highway, hidden by a wall of trees, waiting for their opportunity to stroll, shop, and get a glimpse of the Petty pad.

While rock n' roll memorabilia won't be for sale, there are plenty of household treasures available from rugs and lamps to glassware and curated décor – and it's a chance to see where the rock legend lived.

People lined up Friday at the estate of the late Tom Petty for the Malibu Muse: The Mrs.Tom Petty Estate Sale. KCAL News

Fans have been commenting on social media about the sale and the opportunity to tour Petty's Malibu pad. "Man, to end up with something that was once owned by Tom Petty would be like … well.. like literally running down a dream!" Jeff Babb wrote on Vintage Los Angeles' Facebook post.

Bianca Stafford posted, "It would be fun to just go snoop."

Snooping is allowed, but for serious buyers who wanted to be the first inside Friday morning, tickets were available for purchase. Handled., the company organizing the estate sale, said the public can come anytime and get in line after the early bird ticket holders.

"If you don't care about being among the first inside, come anytime between 10 a.m. and 3:30 pm. If there is still a line when you arrive, just get in the line," the company wrote.

There will be 25 shoppers allowed at a time, and no purses, bags, boxes, strollers, pet or baby carriers are allowed inside, the company said. All sales are final and there are no refunds or exchanges.

Buyers are responsible for removing their purchases from the premises each day unless otherwise arranged. The Mrs. Tom Petty Estate Sale takes place Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at 27439 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu.

Petty died Oct. 2, 2017, at the age of 66 of an accidental drug overdose.

LOS ANGELES - CIRCA 1985: Tom Petty performs circa 1985 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Michael Ochs Archives