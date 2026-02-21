Arrest made after FBI says remains found near Salton Sea are missing 17-year-old Riverside County girl

FBI investigators have identified the human remains found near the Salton Sea as a 17-year-old Riverside County girl who was reported missing last year.

T'neya "TT" Tovar was reported missing on Dec. 1, 2025, according to the FBI's Los Angeles Office. She was last seen in Thermal, California, an unincorporated community in Riverside County's Coachella Valley, investigators said.

As the FBI search continued for weeks, Imperial County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the area near Portsmouth Avenue and Newhaven Court, in the Vista Delmar area, on Dec. 21 for reports of human remains. Upon arrival, they found a human leg that showed signs of decomposition.

The leg was collected by the Imperial County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Unit and sent to a forensic pathologist for examination. At the time, however, they were unable to provide a sex, age or race.

T'Neya "TT" Tovar, the 17-year-old girl who FBI investigators say was reported missing in December 2025. Human remains found near the Salton Sea were identified as Tovar in early February. FBI

Investigators worked with multiple agencies to help develop a DNA profile for the remains, including searching the DNA databases of neighboring departments. Still, despite weeks of investigation, they were unable to identify the person.

On Feb. 6, Imperial County's Scientific Investigations personnel received a positive female match from DNA that was "extracted from the remains and was able to identify the remains as a 'Jane Doe,'" said a news release from the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

"With this information and looking into a missing female juvenile case, who was reported potentially being in the Salton City area, the mother of the missing juvenile was contacted and agreed to provide a DNA swab for comparison," the release said. "The mother's DNA swab was compared to that of the found remains through a rapid DNA analysis comparison and a positive match was made, identifying the found remains as the missing female juvenile reported out of Riverside County, California."

On Feb. 14, Imperial County deputies served a search warrant at a home in the 2800 block of Harlequin Court in Salton City, where 51-year-old Abraham Feinbloom was arrested. Upon arrival, deputies saw Feinbloom jumping a fence to the residence, but he was quickly taken into custody.

He has since been turned over to the FBI for questioning, deputies said. Feinbloom was booked for murder and resisting a peace officer and is being held without bail, deputies said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Riverside County Sheriff's Office at (951) 776-1099, Imperial County Sheriff's Office at (442) 265-2265 or FBI's Los Angeles Office at 1 (800) 225-5324.