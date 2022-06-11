Watch CBS News
Entertainment

TikTok star Cooper Noriega, 19, found dead in Burbank parking lot

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 10 PM Edition)
CBSLA.com: The Rundown (June 10 PM Edition) 01:58

Cooper Noriega, a 19-year-old TikTok star, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Burbank, authorities confirmed Friday.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, Noriega was found around 4:20 p.m. Thursday in a mall parking lot in the 500 block of North First Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the coroner's office, Noriega's cause of death is deferred meaning it has not been determined

Noriega had more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok and recently posted to his Instagram about creating a Discord for mental health.

In his last post, dated five days ago, he shared that he had been struggling with addiction issues since he was a child and that he had hopes of opening a rehab facility.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 6:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.