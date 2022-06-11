TikTok star Cooper Noriega, 19, found dead in Burbank parking lot

Cooper Noriega, a 19-year-old TikTok star, was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Burbank, authorities confirmed Friday.

According to the Los Angeles County coroner's office, Noriega was found around 4:20 p.m. Thursday in a mall parking lot in the 500 block of North First Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the coroner's office, Noriega's cause of death is deferred meaning it has not been determined

Noriega had more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok and recently posted to his Instagram about creating a Discord for mental health.

In his last post, dated five days ago, he shared that he had been struggling with addiction issues since he was a child and that he had hopes of opening a rehab facility.