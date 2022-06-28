Three wounded, three arrested in stabbing at Hollywood bar

Authorities were called to the scene of a stabbing in Hollywood early Tuesday morning.

They were initially dispatched to the Yucca Street and Whitley Avenue area after receiving reports of two people suffering from stabbing wounds in the area.

Investigating officers with Los Angeles Police Department learned that the pair had run from the initial location at a bar two blocks away following some sort of altercation.

One other person was also stabbed in the incident.

Authorities arrested three people for assault with a deadly weapon.

The status of the victims was not immediately known.