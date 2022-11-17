Three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Chatsworth

Three people were injured during a two-car collision in Chatsworth Thursday afternoon.

CBSLA

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on N. Corbin Avenue.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known, but footage from the scene showed two cars suffering from considerable damage.

Three people were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, two of which are said to be in serious condition. At least one of the people involved had to be rescued from their vehicle by extrication.