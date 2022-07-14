Three burglary suspects arrested following pursuit through Long Beach

Three people were arrested in Long Beach early Thursday morning after leading authorities on a brief pursuit.

The chase began a little before 2:30 a.m. in Long Beach and was over within 30 minutes after the suspects stopped in South Los Angeles, near S. Figueroa Street.

Long Beach Police Department officers took three suspects into custody without further incident.

As they searched the vehicle, officers were said to have taken several bags of evidence into custody as well.

CBS reporters at the scene learned that stolen electronics were located within the car.

It was not immediately clear if officers confiscated any weapons from the vehicle, despite earlier reports that the suspects were considered armed and dangerous.