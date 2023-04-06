Three arrested in Diamond Bar home invasion robbery of elderly couple

Three arrests were made Wednesday for a home invasion robbery in Diamond Bar, where an elderly couple was robbed at gunpoint and had shirts placed over their heads, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victims were forced into their living room at gunpoint, and detectives responding to the scene were able to identify a black Acura as the "get-a-way" car.

The sheriff's department did not specify the date of the incident but said that more than $22,000 in cash and property were taken.

Search warrants were served Wednesday morning at homes in Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties. Rynell Verdin, Arturo Gonzalez and Mattron Brown were taken into custody.

"Approximately $17,000 cash, three illegally possessed firearms, personal items belonging to the victims, as well clothing and ski masks worn during the robbery were recovered," an LASD statement said.

All three suspects were arrested and transported to the sheriff's Walnut station, where they were booked on robbery charges. They are being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if the robbery crew was related to other recent home invasions in the Southern California area, authorities said.