Alabama man arrested after allegedly threatening Orange County church

Orange County deputies arrested an Alabama man for allegedly threatening St. Michael's Abbey in Silverado Canyon.

Investigators said 38-year-old Joshua Michael Richardson initially sent his threats through email before visiting the church and making more threats in person, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. Deputies arrested Richardson at the Santa Monica Pier after a priest called 911 following his visit to St. Michael's Abbey on Aug. 28.

OCSD said Richardson did not have a criminal history. Investigators are trying to determine a motivation for the threats.

"We are grateful to the authorities for their quick action in ensuring the safety of our parish community," the Diocese of Orange wrote in a statement. "In today's environment of increased threats against churches, and particularly mindful of recent events in Minnesota, our parishes and schools continue to strengthen security efforts and remain vigilant to help protect our parishioners, students and staff."

Deputies found tactical gear, including two sets of body armor, radios and high-capacity magazines, after searching his vehicle. They also found brass knuckles, at least two knives and rope, according to OCSD. Investigators did not say if any firearms were seized during the arrest.

"We could have been having a much different, darker conversation right now if that father didn't think for a second, 'Hey, I should probably call this in," Deputy Sgt. Gerard McCann said, urging people not to hesitate to call 911. "A lot of times, we see things and think, 'It's probably nothing. I don't want to call something in if it's not worth it ... but this was something, and it's very, very possible that because that father made that phone call, he prevented something catastrophic."

