Thousands walk at LA Zoo to beat pancreatic cancer

Thousands of people across the country are joining together to take on one of the deadliest cancers, one step at a time. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network held a walk in Los Angeles Saturday.

A purple army took over the LA Zoo this weekend. At the front of the walk were families who are missing loved ones due to the disease.

"My father had five girls and we're out here to support him because he died of pancreatic cancer," said April Patrick, a participant.

Purple Strides raises research dollars to help create a screening for pancreatic cancer, as well as treatments. The goal is to ultimately find a cure.

The last in-person event before the pandemic was hosted by Jeopardy's Alex Trebec who lost his fight in 2020.

"Ideally we want to find patients early where surgery and chemo can have a good effect," said Dr. Bobby Eghballeh, a pancreatic cancer surgeon. "Unfortunately because this cancer is very silent and insidious, it usually presents significantly later."

The two-mile walk through the LA Zoo is also about bringing families together and hope.