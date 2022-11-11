Third suspect from deadly Halloween party shooting in Covina arrested

Deputies have arrested the third and final suspect connected to the deadly Halloween party shooting in Covina.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at least one suspect produced a handgun and started shooting after an argument broke out.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The ensuing gunfire killed two men, 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez and 33-year-old Vladimir Umana, and wounded two others.

Two of the three suspects, 19-year-old Brian Thomas Rams and 18-year-old Joseph Robles turned themselves in almost a week after the shooting and were charged with murder, in addition to a litany of other charges.

They pled not guilty on Tuesday.

After a two-week-long search, The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tracked down the final suspect, 19-year-old Joel Daniel Garcia, who was considered armed and dangerous. He was arrested for attempted murder after he turned himself in to Border Patrol agents near the Otay Mesa border.