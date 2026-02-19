Southern California braces for third round of rain in series of winter storms

The third round of rain in a series of powerful winter storms is expected to soak Southern California on Thursday.

Over the past several days, the region has received several inches of rain and snowfall, causing a variety of problems and damage, including downed trees, power outages, flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

Concern remains in the burn scar areas, which are already dealing with saturated soil. The National Weather Service says the system is moving south from the San Francisco Bay area and will impact the region throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Peak rainfall and gusty winds will last in Los Angeles County until about 1 p.m., in Ventura County until noon and in Orange County until about 3 p.m.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert will remain in effect throughout the day due to the widespread rain and strong winds. A Next Weather Watch has been issued for next Monday and Tuesday ahead of another possible rain event.

The NWS warns about more heavy snowfall on top of what is already on the ground. Weather officials forecast the possibility of 5 to 10 inches of new snow above 6,000 feet.

"Travel on mountain roads may be affected by accumulating and blowing snow today and tonight and anyone traveling across the mountains should be prepared for treacherous wintry driving conditions, delays, or road closures," the NWS said.

CBS LA chief meteorologist Paul Deanno says some communities have received an entire month's worth of rain in just one week. The average rainfall for February is about 3.50 inches. Big Bear and Mountain High have already quadrupled their seasonal snow totals over the past three days.

After this system passes, Southern California will get a break before the chance of another storm returns early next week.