Third baseman Yoán Moncada finalizes 1-year, $4 million deal to stay with Angels

The Los Angeles Angels finalized a $4 million, one-year contract on Monday to keep third baseman Yoán Moncada.

Moncada, who will be 31 in May, batted .234 with 12 homers, 35 RBIs and a .783 OPS over 84 games for Los Angeles last season. He was particularly effective at the plate with runners on base and at Angel Stadium.

Moncada fills a need at third base for the Angels, who don't expect to have Anthony Rendon in uniform for the final season of his disastrous $245 million, seven-year contract. Rendon has been injured for the majority of the past five seasons, and he didn't play at all in 2025 after hip surgery.

Moncada and Luis Rengifo split the job at third base last season for the Angels, with Moncada getting the majority of playing time when he was healthy. Moncada missed nearly half of last season with injuries to his right knee and right thumb.

Rengifo is an unsigned free agent after spending the past eight seasons with the Angels.

Moncada spent eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox before joining the Angels last year for a $5 million, one-year contract.