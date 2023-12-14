Watch CBS News
The ultimate wellness gift guide: The Go-To Girlfriend

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The ultimate wellness gift guide for the 2023 holiday season
Health is wealth this holiday season and we have the ultimate wellness gift guide for the gym buff, yoga lover, and anyone wanting to add more zen to their life. 

The Go-To Girlfriend Sadie Murray has the best self-care gifts for your stressed out friends (or yourself)!

  1. CVS Health, $5.19-$129.99
  2. Swanson Health, $3.60 and up 
  3. DefineMe Crystal Infused Perfumes, $48 (Code: KCAL20 for 20% off)
  4. Agency Skincare, $35 and up (first month free)
  5. INC.redible Happy Holidays To Me Gift Set, $20
  6. Luminox Watches, $595 and up
