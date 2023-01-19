The search for missing LA mountain hikers continues

Weather conditions continue to hinder search and rescue efforts in the San Gabriel Mountains for two missing hikers in different areas. The two were not hiking together but both were reported in as "missing" on Friday, Jan. 13.

British actor Julian Sands is one of the two missing hikers in the San Gabriel Mountains that teams are searching for.

Sands is best known for his work in "A Room With a View," "Warlock" and "Arachnophobia."

Search and rescue teams have been looking for Sands in the Mt. Baldy area since Friday, Jan. 13. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reported today that the search is by air only.

"Current weather conditions and low cloud coverage make it very difficult to deploy resources to that area when a hiker goes missing. When we do deploy resources, the weather plays a huge factor on what resources we can use," wrote the Sheriff's Department. They reported earlier they will resume ground search crews when weather permits.

In a separate search and rescue mission in the Mount Islip area, teams are also looking for missing hiker Bob Gregory, 61, of Hawthorne. Gregory's wife said that he never returned from hiking on Friday, Jan. 13.

Rescue teams have concentrated their effort along the trail map Bob posted before heading out last Friday. Family members of Gregory say investigators also have tried tracking his phone to see if he veered off the pre-determined trail.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Teams warn the public to stay away from the Mt. Baldy and surrounding area mountains as they have responded to 14 rescue missions in the past month, with two hikers dying after falling.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is asking everyone to follow these simple tips to keep yourself and others safe:



Heed all posted warning signs

Look at weather conditions (both current and forecasted) for the area

Make sure you have the proper gear, training and are properly prepared for alpine conditions (Crampons, ice axe, proper clothing)

Hike with a partner

Bring a tracking or GPS device such as a SPOT Device or INREACH Device

Make sure your cell phone has a full charge and bring a charged extra power pack for it

Let someone know where and when you are going, and what time you will be back

Most importantly- If you don't know, please don't go!