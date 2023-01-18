Watch CBS News
Actor Julian Sands reportedly missing after hiking near Baldy Bowl

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Crews are searching for 65-year-old actor Julian Sands after he went missing while hiking in the Baldy Bowl area in Mount Baldy on Friday, January, 13th.

Sands was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Ground crews responded and started searching the area.

The actor starred in many notable movies, such as "Warlock," "Boxing Helena" and "Leaving Las Vegas," among many others.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, ground crews were pulled off the mountain Saturday night due to trail conditions and risk of avalanche.

Crews are continuing to search for Sands by helicopter and drones as weather permits.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department plans to reschedule another ground search when weather improves. 

Sands was born in England and his current residence is North Hollywood.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

