The Peabody Awards moving to Los Angeles for the first time

The Peabody Awards is coming to the City of Angels. For the first time in its 84-year history, the prestigious award will be held this summer in Los Angeles.

The organization made the announcement Thursday. The awards will be handed out at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on June 9th.

The awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children's and youth, and public service programming.

"For the first time in the history of Peabody, we're thrilled to recognize the most compelling stories of the year at a joyful and inspiring ceremony in Los Angeles," Peabody Executive Director Jeffrey Jones said in a statement. "By including more talent and honoring the winners in a city that deeply admires the power of stories, we are confident that we will add some tangible excitement to our ceremony."

The ceremony will be the Peabody's first in-person ceremony since 2019. The awards have been held virtually over the past four years because of the pandemic and Hollywood strikes.

Nominees for the 84th Peabody Awards will be announced in April, with the winners revealed in May.

The Peabody program is based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.