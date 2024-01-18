Watch CBS News
Local News

The Peabody Awards moving to Los Angeles for the first time

By Mika Edwards

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Peabody Awards is coming to the City of Angels. For the first time in its 84-year history, the prestigious award will be held this summer in Los Angeles.

The organization made the announcement Thursday. The awards will be handed out at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on June 9th. 

The awards are given in the categories of entertainment, documentary, news, podcast/radio, arts, children's and youth, and public service programming.

 "For the first time in the history of Peabody, we're thrilled to recognize the most compelling stories of the year at a joyful and inspiring ceremony in Los Angeles," Peabody Executive Director Jeffrey Jones said in a statement. "By including more talent and honoring the winners in a city that deeply admires the power of stories, we are confident that we will add some tangible excitement to our ceremony." 

The ceremony will be the Peabody's first in-person ceremony since 2019. The awards have been held virtually over the past four years because of the pandemic and Hollywood strikes.

Nominees for the 84th Peabody Awards will be announced in April, with the winners revealed in May. 

The Peabody program is based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia. 

Mika Edwards

Mika Edwards is the executive producer of streaming and digital for CBS News Los Angeles. She started at KCAL News as a news producer. Previously she was a print reporter in south Louisiana and northern California.

First published on January 18, 2024 / 12:56 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.