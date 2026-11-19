The Original Pantry Café in downtown Los Angeles reopened on Thursday morning under new management, which is aimed at helping people who are experiencing homelessness.

The historic café, first opened in 1924, is owned by Leo Pustilnikov, a real estate developer, and will be managed by Hope the Mission.

The restaurant will be operated as a social enterprise with 100% of the proceeds supporting Hope's mission to fund shelter, housing and services to people who are in need.

"The reopening marks a new chapter for one of the city's most beloved institutions," said UNITE HERE Local 11, the union that represents thousands of restaurant workers. "The same griddle that fed generations of Angelenos will now help fund shelter, housing, and services for neighbors who need them most."

The restaurant served the community for more than a century before it closed its doors in 2025 after years of hardships caused by the pandemic and a labor dispute.

Pustilnikov took on the project in September 2025, and weeks after gaining ownership, a car slammed into the side of the building, delaying the initial opening day until November.

The Original Pantry Café was previously owned by the former LA Mayor Richard Riordan from 1982 until his death in 2023. Following his passing, the Pantry was passed to the Richard J. Riordan Trust.

In 2025, the estate sought to sell the business and closed its doors, claiming the restaurant was never profitable and served primarily as Riordan's passion project during his life.