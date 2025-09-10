The Original Pantry Café set to reopen with new ownership

Nearly six months after The Original Pantry Café in downtown Los Angeles closed its doors, the dining institution is to reopen, starting with a celebration on Thursday morning.

An agreement between the new owner and the labor union UNITE HERE Local 11 brings back the restaurant's workers, some of whom worked at The Pantry for more than 40 years.

The Pantry first opened in 1924, and at the time of its 2025 closure, it was owned by the estate of former Mayor Richard Riordan.

The late Mayor Riordan bought the business in 1982 and owned and operated the restaurant as a personal passion. Upon his death in 2023, ownership of The Pantry passed to the Richard J. Riordan Trust.

In 2025, the estate sought its closure, claiming the restaurant was never profitable and served primarily as Riordan's passion project during his life.

The Pantry workers gathered outside its Figueroa Street location when the restaurant closed earlier this year, urging the owners to safeguard their jobs, even if it sold.

A labor union news release said Thursday's event is to "celebrate the forthcoming reopening of the beloved 101-year-old restaurant with city leaders, community allies and loyal patrons."

The reopening ceremony takes place on Thursday, September 11, from 9 to 10 a.m., at 877 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles.