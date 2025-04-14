USC's Kiki Iriafen drafted No. 4, LA Sparks draft three standout players in WNBA Draft

The WNBA welcomed its new rookie class with the 2025 draft on Monday night.

UConn standout Paige Bueckers became the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings, while Dominique Malonga of France was picked No. 2 by the Seattle Storm and Notre Dame's Sonia Citron was selected third by the Washington Mystics.

Kiki Iriafen #44 of the USC Trojans celebrates a made basket in front of the UConn Huskies bench in the 1st quarter during the Elite Eight round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Spokane Arena on March 31, 2025 in Spokane, Washington. Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

They were closely followed by USC's Kiki Iriafen, who was taken at No. 4, also by the Mystics. She was the Trojans' counterpart to JuJu Smith this season as they made a deep run into the Women's March Madness Tournament, ultimately getting knocked out by the eventual champs in the Elite Eight.

Iriafen played her first three seasons at Stanford before transferring to USC, where she averaged 18.2 points and 8.3 rebounds a game.

She hails from Los Angeles, playing her high school basketball at Harvard-Westlake School before committing to the Stanford Cardinal.

\Sarah Ashlee Barker #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half in the Second Round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Xfinity Center on March 24, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. / Getty Images

LA Sparks draft 3 standout players

With the No. 9 pick, the Sparks selected Alabama guard Sarah Ashlee Barker. She averaged 18.2 points per game this season, which ranked eighth in the Southeastern Conference. She was a two-time All-SEC First Team pick. She also held shooters to 23% shooting from the floor, which was the fifth-stingiest in Division I this season.

They followed up their first round pick by selecting South Carolina center Sania Feagin in Round Two and Notre Dame forward Liatu King in Round Three.

In four years with the Gamecocks, Feagin averaged 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. She played in 38 games her senior season, compiling by far her best campaign with 8.1 points, 1.5 blocks and 4.6 rebounds a contest.

King, a redshirt senior last season, played her first four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh before transferring to Notre Dame, where she averaged 11.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.