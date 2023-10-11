The Grove closed on Wednesday for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" movie premiere

Anyone planning to do some shopping at The Grove in the Fairfax District on Wednesday will have to make other plans -- thanks to Taylor Swift.

The upscale mall is closed for the day to accommodate the premiere of the highly anticipated movie "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour."

A message on the mall's website says only, "The Grove will be closed today. We look forward to seeing you tomorrow!"

The invitation-only event will be held Wednesday at the 14-screen AMC theater in the shopping mall. It's unclear exactly who is on the guest list, or if Swift herself plans to attend. Swift is still touring, but she's on a performance break until the tour picks up again next month in Argentina.

The movie is set to screen at 7 p.m., but those who received invitations were told to show up at around 2 p.m.

Swift has been making waves in the NFL recently thanks to her apparently budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The singer has been spotted hanging out in stadium luxury boxes with Kelce's mother and other celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Blake Lively.

Motorists in the area of The Grove could encounter some road closures or restrictions, with security expected to be high. Video from the scene Wednesday morning showed a large security presence on the perimeter of the mall, along with barricades to restrict vehicle traffic.

The movie chronicles Swift's highly successful Eras Tour, which included six performances at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. It is scheduled to open to the public Friday, and analysts have said more than $100 million in advance tickets have already been sold for the film.

TMZ reported that 2,200 fans received invitations for Wednesday's premiere event. Various media outlets reported that the owner of The Grove, former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso, is reimbursing the mall's tenants for lost revenue they will suffer due to the daylong closure of the shopping center.

The Original Farmers Market adjacent to The Grove remained open. The market proclaimed on its social media pages that it will be open normal hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. People heading to the market, however, may want to plan on some extra travel time due to the traffic restrictions in the area