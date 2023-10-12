Watch CBS News

Taylor Swift movie premiere closes The Grove

Thousands of Swifties are expected to flood The Grove on Wednesday as Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" film is set to make its debut. The massive event forced a full closure of the popular shopping center hours ahead of the scheduled showtimes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.