"The Brady Bunch" house in Los Angeles set to open its doors for tours, immersive experience for limited time this summer

The iconic Studio City home used as the backdrop for "The Brady Bunch" sitcom is opening its doors to fans for a limited time this summer.

The Brady Experience will allow fans of the classic TV show to step foot into one of the most recognizable homes in pop culture history.

The exteriors of the home were used in the show, but the interior was shot on a soundstage in Hollywood, at Paramount Studios. In 2018, HGTV purchased the home to renovate it to match the scenes from the original series.

A look inside the living room in "The Brady Bunch" home. The Brady Experience

Tina Trahan, the wife of former HBO chief executive Chris Albrecht, then purchased the home in 2023, saying she was worried about it being preserved as part of Hollywood history. Trahan agreed to open the home to tours so fans of the iconic television show can share in the nostalgia. She said the first time she saw the home in person, it felt like stepping back in time.

"This home has always represented something bigger than just a television set—it's a place that holds decades of memories for so many people," Trahan said. "Opening it up to fans in a thoughtful way, while also supporting a meaningful charitable cause, makes this experience even more special. It's about sharing that joy and nostalgia while giving back in a way that truly matters."

The home was also recently granted historic status by the Los Angeles City Council.

The kitchen features the vibrant orange and green colors. The Brady Experience

Inspired by the show, the immersive experience will allow fans to explore a recreated version of the Brady home. All of the rooms are filled with the same vibrant colors and era-specific furniture.

"Expect thoughtful nods to iconic moments from the series, nostalgic design touches, and interactive elements that make each visit feel like stepping onto a live set," The Brady Experience said. "Whether you're a lifelong fan or discovering the magic for the first time, the experience offers a unique blend of entertainment, design, and storytelling."

Starting in mid-May, people will be able to purchase tickets for a private tour. Proceeds from the tickets will go to benefit Wags and Walks, a local nonprofit dog rescue that helps save at-risk animals.