'That was murder,' says friend of man shot and killed by San Bernardino police

Alexis Hernandez first became friends with Robert Adams a few years ago.

"If I was running the streets, running amok late at night or whatever. He'd pick me up," she said.

Hernandez met the then 20-year-old man during a dark time in her life — when she was dealing with gambling problems, drug addiction and homelessness. Adams, who was working at a couple of gambling businesses, took care of her and helped her when he found her wandering the streets.

"I'm taking you somewhere where you don't need to be out here," Hernandez recalled him saying. "You don't need to be doing that. You're way better than that."

Three years after they first met, Hernandez came to Adams once again, but only to contribute to his ever-growing memorial.

"I watched the video and that was just — I don't understand — he's running away," she said. "That was murder."

On July 16, at about 8 p.m. Adams was working as a security guard for a gambling business when two San Bernardino officers pulled up in an unmarked car just a handful of yards away from him.

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, the two uniformed officers, who were from a specialized unit, were investigating complaints from neighbors about an illegal gambling facility.

Security camera footage showed Adams walking towards the unmarked car, right as the two officers exited their vehicle with weapons drawn. Adams began to run towards a nearby wall shortly after they came out of the car. Within 15 seconds, police opened fire, hitting Adams as he ran between two parked cars. He later died at a local hospital.

The San Bernardino Police Department said that Adams pulled a gun from his waistband as he walked toward the officers' car. They later released a photo of Adams holding a gun in his hand as well as a Taurus G3C handgun, which was recovered at the scene.

"Robert appeared to be simply walking around the parking lot when officers exited their unmarked vehicle firing weapons at him immediately," attorneys Ben Crump and Bradley Gage said in a join statement.

Crump represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. More locally, he represented Pasadena man Anthony McClain who was shot and killed by police as he ran away.

"I could understand if he was a threat to them," said Adams' mother Tamika Deavila King. "But he was not a threat to them. He was running for his life."

The family confirmed that Adams was working as a security guard for the gambling business and disputed the claim that the 23-year-old had a gun.

"We are asking the community to please withhold their judgment on the situation until they have all the available facts and details," said Chief Darren Goodman in a release.

SBPD said it will release body camera footage and a clearer version of the security video