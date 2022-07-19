23-year-old Black man shot while running away from San Bernardino police

San Bernardino police came under scrutiny Monday after security footage showing the events leading up to the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old Black man surfaced on social media.

"I could understand if he was a threat to them," said Adams' mother Tamika Deavila King. "But he was not a threat to them. He was running for his life."

According to the San Bernardino Police Department, uniformed officers from a specialized unit were investigating complaints from neighbors about an illegal gambling facility on Saturday at about 8 p.m.

Security camera footage showed two officers driving past the facility in an unmarked vehicle before stopping their car just a few yards from the parking lot where the gambling facility was located.

Robert Adams, 23 could be seen talking to someone before walking in the direction of the officers' vehicle. As he approached the car, two officers jumped out with their guns drawn. Seconds after, Adams ran towards a nearby building.

Officers shot Adams in the back as he ran between two parked cars. Police said he was an armed felon and an unlicensed security guard for the facility. Adams' family disputed that claim and said he did not have a gun.

He later died at the hospital.

"The boy ran," said the victim's stepfather Audwin King. "[The officer] hunted him down like a dog. If [Adams] still had some life in him, the [the officer] probably would've finished the clip. So, when do we have justice for that?"

SBPD said it will provide more information through a public relations agency soon.

Adams' family said they want murder charges filed against the officer that killed the young man.