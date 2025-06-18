Texas man charged for plans to throw fireworks at law enforcement during Los Angeles protests

A Texas man who allegedly purchased powerful explosives with plans to use them to harm law enforcement officers and government officials during immigration protests in Los Angeles now faces charges after he was arrested last week.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Grzegorz Vandenberg, 48, visited to a travel center in Lordsburg, New Mexico on June 12, in order to buy fireworks. During the purchase, Vandenberg allegedly asked for help in picking out fireworks that could be "thrown directly at people to cause harm," the news release said.

"He told store employees that he was prior special forces military and claimed he could make pipe bombs," the release said. "Vandenberg further stated that he was traveling to Los Angeles, California, for the riots, with the intent to kill law enforcement officers or government officials."

Staff members at the store told detectives that Vandenberg asked for the largest explosives available and that he asked an employee to "join him and his platoon in California," the release said.

He told them that he had mortar explosives in his possession and further reiterated his plans to use them at the ongoing demonstrations in Los Angeles in order to kill officers, according to prosecutors. He purchased six mortars, each of which contained 60 grams of gunpowder, and 36 large fireworks before he left the store in a car that had Montana license plates, the release said.

Vandenberg was arrested the next day after law enforcement tracked his vehicle to Tucson, Arizona.

He is charged with transporting explosives in interstate commerce with the knowledge and intent that that they would be used to kill, injure, or intimidate individuals, prosecutors noted. He will remain in custody pending a trial that has not yet been scheduled.

"This man allegedly intended to use the chaotic riots in Los Angeles as an opportunity to commit deadly violence against law enforcement officers," said a statement from Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "Threats like these strike at the heart of law and order — we will not hesitate to bring federal charges against anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement or endanger the safety of our communities."

If convicted as charged, Vandenberg faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

"Our message is clear: If you come after law enforcement officers, the FBI will spare no effort to find you and bring you to justice," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "This defendant allegedly intended to use explosives to attack police officers currently conducting law enforcement operations in Los Angeles and – with the help of a store cashier who took down his license plate information - we were able to put a stop to that plan. Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to serve the American people and the FBI will always do our part to protect them.