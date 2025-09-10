Watch CBS News
Local News

Texas man pleads not guilty to 1993 murder of Riverside County woman

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A retired truck driver from Texas pleaded not guilty to the 1993 murder of a Riverside County woman, prosecutors said. 

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Douglas Thomas, 71, with the murder of Sherri Herrera, 30, in 2022. Herrera's body was discovered on an I-10 Freeway on-ramp near Joshua Tree in 1993. Prosecutors said she was last seen alive just days before her body was found. She was a mother of four. 

Riverside County investigators linked Thomas to Herrera's death after Texas Rangers used DNA evidence to connect the retired truck driver to the 1992 murder of a woman in Titus County, Texas. Thomas is currently serving a 40-year-to-life sentence after pleading guilty to the 1992 murder. 

Prosecutors charged Thomas with murder after his DNA matched evidence recovered during the 1993 investigation, and the Riverside County Regional Cold Case team interviewed him in 2022.

While he is still serving his sentence for the 1992 case, Texas authorities transferred custody to California police as part of the Interstate Agreement on Detainers. Riverside County prosecutors said this will ensure Thomas "will face justice" for Herrera's death. 

He was booked into a Riverside County jail on Aug. 25. Prosecutors said his felony settlement conference is scheduled for Dec. 3. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue