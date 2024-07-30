Tesla Cybertruck acquired by Irvine police, who say they're "#notkidding" about about adding the EV to their fleet

The Irvine Police Department is adding a Tesla Cybertruck to its vehicle fleet.

But while the truck will feature police department markings, sirens and lights, department officials said it will not be used for patrol.

Instead, the Cybertruck will be "an extension of our robust community outreach strategy," said Kyle Oldoerp of the Irvine Police Department.

He explained that not everyone wants to talk with police officers, but using horses, K9s and vehicles like the Cybertruck at school and community events encourages dialogue between residents and police officers.

Oldoerp said the Cybertruck will replace an aged-out police fleet vehicle. When asked, Oldoerp said information about the vehicle's cost or about any cost comparison made by the department was unavailable.

Irvine police announced its newest addition on X on July 23.

"Coming soon to Irvine.......#cybertruck#notkidding," the department posted, adding a string of additional hashtags including "#carsofinstagram" and "#elonmusk."

South Pasadena just became the first city in the nation to roll out an all-electric police fleet with 20 Teslas, but Oldoerp said the Irvine Police Department not planning to transition its patrol vehicles to electric any time soon.

The Anaheim Police Department also rolled out its own new fleet of Tesla SUV patrol vehicles earlier this year. The department purchased six Model Y Teslas to fill a patrol vehicle shortage, which was attributed to a combination of national supply chain issues, delivery delays and an aging fleet.

Last year, the Irvine Police Department received $990,000 in state funding for electric vehicles. According to a city statement, three Ford F-150 Lightning trucks were purchased to be used by civilian safety officers at Great Park, in addition to charging stations.

The Irvine Police Department's Cybertruck has not made its public debut because the vehicle still has to be outfitted with equipment and department markings, Oldoerp said.

Tesla claims the Cybertruck can tow up to 11,000 pounds and has an estimated driving range of 340 miles. It's made with a stainless steel exoskeleton and shatter-resistant glass.