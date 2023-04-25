Ten burglars smash van into Sherman Oaks marijuana dispensary

Suspects backed a van into the front of Off The Charts Cannabis Dispensary, located at 5242 Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. KCAL News

A marijuana dispensary was burglarized early Tuesday by approximately 10 to 12 suspects who drove a van into the building, police said.

About 10 to 12 suspects ransacked the business, then fled in multiple other vehicles that were last seen heading toward the 101 Freeway. The van was left behind at the scene.

The burglars got away with nearly $200,000 worth of product from the store, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

Police said the van was stolen.