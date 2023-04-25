Watch CBS News
Local News

Ten burglars smash van into Sherman Oaks marijuana dispensary

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Ten burglars smash van into Sherman Oaks marijuana dispensary
Ten burglars smash van into Sherman Oaks marijuana dispensary 00:59
sherman-oaks-van-nuys-off-the-charts-marijuana-dispensary.jpg
Suspects backed a van into the front of Off The Charts Cannabis Dispensary, located at 5242 Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. KCAL News

A marijuana dispensary was burglarized early Tuesday by approximately 10 to 12 suspects who drove a van into the building, police said.

Suspects backed a van into the front of Off The Charts Cannabis Dispensary, located at 5242 Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

About 10 to 12 suspects ransacked the business, then fled in multiple other vehicles that were last seen heading toward the 101 Freeway. The van was left behind at the scene.

The burglars got away with nearly $200,000 worth of product from the store, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

Police said the van was stolen.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 7:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.