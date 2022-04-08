Temperature records smashed in Orange County as heat wave grips Southland

Temperature records came tumbling down as a heat wave settled over the region, pushing the thermometer to triple-digits in some areas.

In Orange County, Santa Ana baked in 99-degree weather, tying the 1989 record for the date.

The heat will continue Friday, before a conditions cool off for the weekend.

"It will be hot through Friday with breezy Santa Ana winds," according to the NWS. "A cool down is expected through the weekend and into the middle of next week, with a chance of marine layer stratus returning. A slight chance of very light rain is possible Monday night into Tuesday. Gusty northwest winds are likely late weekend into early next week."

Heat advisories took effect late Wednesday morning across much of the region, and they will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. The advisories were in effect for the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita, L.A. County beaches, Los Angeles County mountains, San Gabriel Valley and inland coastal areas including downtown Los Angles.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the NWS advised.

"Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible."

In Orange County, heat advisories are also in effect Friday evening for inland and coastal areas.

Long Beach reached a high of 100 degrees on Thursday, topping the record for the date of 93, set in 1989, according to the National Weather Service. At Los Angeles International Airport, the temperature reached 95 degrees, also topping a 1989 record of 93.