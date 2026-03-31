32-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash near Temecula Creek Inn

A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash near the Temecula Creek Inn on Tuesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

In a news release, CHP officials said that the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Rainbow Canyon Road, just south of the Temecula city limits. The motorcyclist, only identified as a Vista resident, was riding northbound at an unknown speed when he "failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway" and "crashed into the metal guardrail along the right side of the roadway."

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officers said.

"CHP is conducting this traffic collision investigation," the release said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact CHP's Temecula Office at (951) 466-4300.