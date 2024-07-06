Watch CBS News
Teenager shot and killed in Inglewood

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A teenager was shot and killed in Inglewood on Saturday. 

Investigators say that the incident happened a little after 4 p.m. in the 10800 block of Buford Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. 

Deputies say that the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released. 

Anyone with further information was urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

