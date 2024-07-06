Teenager shot and killed in Inglewood

A teenager was shot and killed in Inglewood on Saturday.

Investigators say that the incident happened a little after 4 p.m. in the 10800 block of Buford Avenue, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

Deputies say that the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.