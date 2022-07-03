Watch CBS News
Teenage girl shot twice in Long Beach, in stable condition

A 16-year-old girl was shot on Sunday in Long Beach in the upper and lower part of her body.

The shooting took place at the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue at around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday. 

The girl is hospitalized and is in stable condition, according to the Long Beach Police Department. 

CBSLA has learned that the victim was at a car wash that was being held for a family member that recently died. 

The name of the victim has not been released. 

Detectives found some evidence at the scene, including gun castings. There is no information on the suspect responsible for the shooting. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

First published on July 3, 2022 / 4:07 PM

