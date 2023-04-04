Teen hospitalized in Hyde Park shooting
A male teenager was shot in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 2nd Avenue and West 54th Street shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.
A male teen was hospitalized in stable condition.
Detectives were on scene searching for evidence and were expected to interview the victim at the hospital.
No suspect information was immediately released.
