Teen hospitalized in Hyde Park shooting

A male teenager was shot in the Hyde Park area of Los Angeles early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near 2nd Avenue and West 54th Street shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Dept.

A male teen was hospitalized in stable condition.

Detectives were on scene searching for evidence and were expected to interview the victim at the hospital.

No suspect information was immediately released.