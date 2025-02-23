Teen riding pocket bike fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles

A teen riding a pocket bike was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Los Angeles Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a vehicle was traveling northbound on San Pedro Street when it hit the teen near 99th Street. It is unclear what time the incident took place.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the teen girl was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by the hit-and-run driver. Karl Merton Ferron

The driver of the pocket bike was a teen girl, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping to help render aid.

The driver is still outstanding while the LAPD continues to investigate the incident.