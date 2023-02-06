Tech Talk: Valentine's Day gifts and gadgets

Let's be real, everybody wants something for Valentine's Day -- whether it's a simple handwritten note or a nice dinner. But even for the impossible-to-shop-for person who has everything, the latest tech gadgets always make for a great gift. Gift them the much-needed tech upgrade they deserve.

Your partner will love these tech gifts almost as much as you this Valentine's Day.

Gift yourself

Skip the teddy bears and candy, give your skin The HigherDOSE Red Light Mask. It's the ultimate 'glow up' tool that harnesses near infrared LED technology to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, increase collagen production, even skin tone, balance hormones and boost mood.

This one is for those busy people-- is an effortless addition to any skincare ritual and its portable so you can elevate your at-home skin care ritual to pro level with a quick 20 minute session. You can do yoga, work out or walk around while wearing it, thanks to its extra head strap. It's a celeb favorite for red carpet award season prep and included in Gwenyth Paltrow's Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

https://amzn.to/3JGCzJy

Gifts for her and your Galentines

This is no ordinary blow dryer-- in fact the company doesn't even like to call them that. This is the Repronizer. With these beauty devices, they aren't just damage free hair styling, but they actually improve the quality of the hair with each use just by styling. It's called Bioprogramming technology and it works on a quantum level.

Bioprogramming technology was created by a Japanese tech company called Lumieline and the ceramics in these devices have been bioprogrammed to increase the moisture content of your hair and improve the condition with each use.

Y-AXIS BEAUTY

To set the mood

This GE LED plus Light Bulb and bluetooth speaker will help set the Valentine's Day mood. Not only will it light up your space but also play music. You can sync up to ten bulbs with no wiring or hub. It's a simple addition but makes a big difference.

https://amzn.to/3YuwkwJ

For the messy man in your life

Neato is an intelligent vacuum with 300 minutes of run time. You can set no go zones for cleaning and customize your cleaning schedule. The best part? It won't sell your data and protects privacy.

https://amzn.to/3YtiZ7V

