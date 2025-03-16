T-Mobile store in North Hills collapses following violent car crash that shears fire hydrant

A T-Mobile store in North Hills began to collapse after a car crash sheared a nearby fire hydrant and caused water to gush onto the roof of the building on Sunday afternoon.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but as they were traveling in the 15300 block of Nordhoff Street the car veered off the road, striking a fire hydrant and an electrical pole, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collapsing T-Mobile building in North Hills on Sunday March 16, 2025. KCAL News

"Traffic collision involving a hydrant which resulted in a large amount of water on the roof of a one-story, commercial building," said a statement from LAFD. "The structural integrity of the building is compromised."

Firefighters contacted the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to turn off the water rushing from the sheared hydrant, as well as the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety to assess the damage dealt to the structure. They also contacted the building's natural gas provider.

It's unclear if there were any injuries in the crash.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident, where the building could be seen with severe damage. There was a large crack on the facade just over the T-Mobile logo, while the roof appeared to have collapsed inward.

Footage from the Citizen app showed water shooting dozens of feet into the air from the fire hydrant. It was landing on the roof of the store, causing it to flood before the flow could be shut off by LADWP workers.

No further information was provided.