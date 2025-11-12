SZA partners with Los Angeles restaurant Jon and Vinny's to offer free meals to SNAP recipients

Grammy Award-winning artist SZA is partnering with Los Angeles-based restaurant Jon and Vinny's to provide free meals to SNAP recipients who have been affected by the government shutdown.

In a social media post, the Italian restaurant chain announced that the singer, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, reached out to them with an idea to help those in the community, and they've turned it into a reality.

"Yall know how much I love Jon and Vinny's !! But it ain't no fun if the Homies can't have none !!," SZA wrote in a post.

Over the next week, Jon and Vinny's will be working with SZA's charity, NOT Charity, to provide 1,400 free meals to LA community members who receive SNAP benefits.

Each meal will be available as takeout from the Jon and Vinny's Slauson location from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants will need to register to receive a meal by emailing notcharity@jonandvinnys.com. Jon and Vinny's will be giving up to four meals per family.

"Thank you SZA for inspiring all of us to be there for our neighbors," Jon and Vinny's wrote in a post.