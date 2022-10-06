Sylmar man charged with sexual battery after several women report being grabbed at Burbank Town Center

A Sylmar man faces charges of sexual battery for allegedly grabbing several women at the Burbank Town Center.

Javier Navarro, 23, was arrested on Sept. 30 and subsequently charged with misdemeanor sexual battery by the Burbank City Attorney. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment on Oct. 3, and was released by the judge on his own recognizance, according to Burbank police.

Police say Navarro was identified as the suspect behind a string of sexual batteries in late August and early September at the Burbank Town Center mall, 201 E. Magnolia Blvd. Several females had reported they were touched and grabbed inappropriately over their clothes, including a Burlington Coat Factory employee and Macy's customers.

Navarro was identified as the suspect when through his vehicle, which had been captured on surveillance video at the mall, Burbank police said.

Anyone with information about the case can call Burbank police Detective Jesus Espindola at (818) 238-3210.