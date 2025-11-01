1 dead after gunman fires into crowd in Sylmar drive-by shooting

One person was killed when a drive-by shooter fired into a crowd of people in Sylmar early Saturday morning, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.

They were called to Lopez Canyon Road in an unincorporated part of Sylmar after learning of a shooting in the area, said a news release shared by the department.

"Upon their arrival, they located a 25-year-old male ... victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso," the release said. "The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The victim has not yet been identified.

While investigating the shooting, detectives learned that the victim was parked at the scene of the shooting with several other people. They say that the shooter, inside a small sedan driving by the area, opened fire into the crowd and struck the victim.

A second victim was self-transported to a nearby hospital for treatment on what deputies called non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or provided a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).