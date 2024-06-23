Sweltering triple-digit temperatures blanket parts of the Southland this weekend

An excessive heat warning will be in place for parts of the Southland as a high pressure system continues to push temperatures into the triple-digits, according to the National Weather Service.

The excessive heat warning for the desert communities will expire Thursday, while a heat advisory in effect for Los Angeles, the San Gabriel Valley, the San Fernando Valley, Riverside County and the Inland Empire will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The NWS says temperatures widespread will range between 96 degrees- to- 108 degrees across the mountains and interior valleys. Highs will range between 85- to- 100 along the coastal valleys and foothills, and between 72 degrees- to- 78 degrees at the beaches.

The NWS says there is an elevated risk of grass fires. The public is urged to drink plenty of water, stay indoors or find cooling centers, and never leave pets in parked vehicles.

Los Angeles

The National Weather Service says it is expected to be sunny in the morning but partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- 70s to- 80s but reaching the 90s inland.

San Gabriel Valley

Highs in the San Gabriel Valley will be in the 90s- to- 100s. By evening, temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s- to- 70s with winds around 15 mph. As with the LA region, it is expected to be sunny in the morning but partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon.

San Fernando Valley

The San Fernando Valley will experience highs in of 94- to- 104. By evening, temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s- to- 70s with winds around 15 mph. As with the LA and San Gabriel regions, it is expected to be sunny in the morning but partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms by afternoon.

Orange County Coastal areas

The National Weather Forecast says highs will be in the 70s at the beaches and 85 degrees farther inland. Conditions are expected to be mostly clear in the evening.

Riverside County Valleys and the I.E.

Riverside County and the Inland Empire will experience highs in of 96- to- 103. There will be light winds by day and gusts of up to 25 mph by afternoon.