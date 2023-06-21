Watch CBS News
SWAT responds as man firing shots in Arleta home remains barricaded inside

By KCAL-News Staff

Man barricaded inside home in Arleta
A man in his 40s remains barricaded inside an Arleta home near 10200 Stanwin Ave.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 2 a.m. to the location. SWAT was called to the scene to assist and continued efforts to get to the man.

It was reported that the man was firing shots inside the home and that people inside the home fled.

As of 8 a.m., no injuries have been reported. 

SWAT and LAPD respond to shots fired in an Arleta home and a man in his 40s remains barricaded inside the home and refuses to come out. KCAL News
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on June 21, 2023 / 8:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

