SWAT responds as man firing shots in Arleta home remains barricaded inside

A man in his 40s remains barricaded inside an Arleta home near 10200 Stanwin Ave.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of shots fired around 2 a.m. to the location. SWAT was called to the scene to assist and continued efforts to get to the man.

It was reported that the man was firing shots inside the home and that people inside the home fled.

As of 8 a.m., no injuries have been reported.

